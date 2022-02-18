PSCO advises no travel in Polk County due to current weather conditions

Polk County Sheriff's Office

Submitted

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is advising no travel in Polk County due the current weather causing low to zero visibility throughout the county. Motorists are advised to stay off the roads until conditions improve. If you do decide to travel and get stuck in the ditch, First Responders might not be able to get to you. Please keep yourself and our First Responders safe and stay home in these poor driving conditions.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit https://511mn.org/