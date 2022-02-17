Weather Update: Crookston area under wind chill advisory until noon Thursday

Times Report

Crookston Times

According to the National Weather Service, the Crookston area is under a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday with the possibilities of wind chills reaching 40 below. A winter storm watch is in effect from late Thursday through Friday evening.

Seven day forecast:

Thursday, February 17: Mostly sunny with highs zero to 5 below. Lowest wind chill readings 36 below to 41 below zero in the morning. Tonight light snow is likely with areas of blowing and drifting snow with visibility one quarter mile or less at times through the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch and lows 5 to 10 below. Chance of snow 70 percent.

Friday, February 18: Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 20s and winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Wind chill readings 20 below to 25 below zero. Lows 10 to 15 below.

Saturday, February 19: Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light snow in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 30 and chance of light snow in the evening. Lows zero to 5 above.

Sunday, February 20: Mostly cloudy with patchy blowing and drifting snow. Highs 5 to 10. Slight chance of light snow in the evening. Lows 10 to 15 below.

Monday, February 21: Mostly cloudy with areas of blowing and drifting snow. Highs 5 to 10 below and slight chance of light snow in the evening. Lows 15 to 20 below.

Tuesday, February 22: Partly sunny with a slight chance of light snow. Highs zero to 5 below. Lows 10 to 15 below.

Wednesday, February 23: Mostly sunny with highs zero to 5 above.