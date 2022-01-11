Public Works purchase of snow plow loader attachment okayed by Council

Crookston City Council approved Public Works' request this week to purchase a directional snow plow loader attachment and increase their budget after it was said that the attachment could do three times the "swipe" of their current plow. Recent snow events have kept city employees busy and following recommendations from two cities nearby, Public Works Director Brandon Carlson says the new attachment will go along with the upgraded equipment that will arrive this summer.

The multi-directional plow will let operators shift left and right and it will come with a 10-foot wing that will allow them up to 22 feet of clearance, Carlson explained. They're lucky to get in the mid-20s with three passes of their current plow, he added. When asked about a "trip blade", Carlson said the new attachment will have a trip edge that will allow operators to go over man holes and not be "thrown into the windshield."

The funding source for the new attachment will come from the central garage fund which has money available.

Carlson noted later in the meeting, during his report to the Council, that they're thankful for Polk County as they lent the city the use of a grader for the winter while the city waits for their new equipment to arrive.