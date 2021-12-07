Weekend snow storm buries Crookston, city graders stall

A weekend snow storm Saturday through Sunday, December 4 and 5, dumped over 10 inches of snow on Crookston causing school delays, event cancellations and business closures, plus city snow removal equipment malfunctions were reported. Public Works crews experienced equipment failure during snow removal Monday with both motor graders, they announced on social media. Their crews utilized remaining equipment to clear snow while asking for the public's patience.

Readers shared with the Times on Facebook their snowfall amounts which included 13 inches on Crookston's south end, 11 inches in Crookston's Woods Addition, over 10 inches in rural Crookston, 9 inches by Crookston's Castle Park, 13 inches at Maple Lake, almost 13 inches at Union Lake, 10 inches by Eldred, and 5.5-6.5 inches in Clearbrook.

Notice: Downtown Crookston snow removal is scheduled for Wednesday night (Dec. 8) through Thursday morning (Dec. 9) barring any unforeseen heavy snowfall or other emergency, and the public is asked to park vehicles in off-street parking lots.