Polk County: Do not deposit snow on county roadways

Submitted by Polk County Highway Department

Submitted

DO NOT DEPOSIT SNOW ON COUNTY ROADWAYS

The Polk County Highway Dept. wishes to inform all residents of Polk County that in accordance with Minnesota Statute 160.27, Subd. 5, it is illegal to place snow (by plowing, blowing or shoveling etc.) onto County Highways. Violation of this Statute is considered a misdemeanor. Polk County also cautions that the act of placing snow onto a County Highway can subject a person to a civil liability if a road hazard occurs and causes a traffic accident. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who actually placed the snow on the roadway. All citizens are asked to obey these rules, which are designed to keep our highways safe during winter months.