Storm rolls through Crookston, tree topples power line

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

A storm rolled through the Crookston area early Friday and winds toppled a tree on 4th Avenue South which took down the power line and part of a power pole on its way. Crookston Fire Department were paged out to the scene as well as the Crookston Police Department. Otter Tail Power Company responded and removed the broken power pole and lin.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts were up to 60 miles per hour with other areas of the Red River Valley reporting power outages.

Power pole down on 4th Avenue South
Another view of the downed power pole
The fallen tree that toppled a power pole on 4th Ave S
Another view of the damage on 4th Ave S early Friday morning
Another view of the fallen tree on 4th Ave S