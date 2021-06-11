Storm rolls through Crookston, tree topples power line

A storm rolled through the Crookston area early Friday and winds toppled a tree on 4th Avenue South which took down the power line and part of a power pole on its way. Crookston Fire Department were paged out to the scene as well as the Crookston Police Department. Otter Tail Power Company responded and removed the broken power pole and lin.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts were up to 60 miles per hour with other areas of the Red River Valley reporting power outages.