Mixed weather on the way for Crookston

Crookston Times

Two low-pressure systems approaching Crookston and the surrounding region are expected to bring a mix of freezing rain and sleet that by Thursday afternoon and into Friday will turn entirely to snow that will be blown around by wind gusts of 40 to 50 miles per hour.

The first system will bring the mixed precipitation Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. That’s when the winds will kick in and continue into Friday. The system is expected to be its strongest west of Crookston, along a line from Devils Lake to Valley City in North Dakota.

The second system is expected to bring snow to the area Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. How much is expected to fall in Crookston is still largely up in the air. Weather Underground as of press time Wednesday was projecting only a couple inches. But with the high winds, travel will be hazardous.