More snow on the way, as NWS  issues winter storm watch

Times Report

Crookston Times

A couple days after Crookston received a couple inches of snow in the first accumulation of the 2020-21 winter, which doesn’t officially begin for another two months, Crookston could be on the receiving end of more accumulating snow on Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch from late Wednesday night to late Thursday night, and Crookston is in the northern portion of the watch area. It’s a big system, expected to bring more snow to the south, from Fargo and through central Minnesota and all the way to the Twin Cities metro area. Wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour will make travel hazardous.

As the system gets closer, expect the winter storm watch in the Crookston area to be upgraded to a winter storm warning, or downgraded to a winter weather advisory.

The system is expected to dump six or more inches in some areas. According to models projecting the storm’s path, Crookston wouldn’t receive that much snow.