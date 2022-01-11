Council hears first reading of city ordinance on traffic rules for UTV use

Crookston Police Chief Paul Biermaier spent time at the podium at this week's City Council meeting offering the first reading of an ordinance that details traffic rules for Utility Task Vehicle (UTV) use within the city. Should the Council pass the ordinance, a permit would be required to operate a UTV on city roadways, streets, alleys and other public property.

The suggested cost of a UTV permit would be $60 for three years, said Biermaier, and every application for a permit will be supplied by and processed by the Crookston Police Department. Applicants must supply their name and address, UTV model, make, year and serial number; current and valid driver's license recognized by the State of Minnesota, proof of insurance for the UTV, and any other information the city might require.

The CPD and city would also have to figure out what type of permit sticker or plate it would require for the UTV to have on display so officers could easily recognize which vehicles have valid permits.

UTVs would be prohibited from driving/operating on state or federal highways including U.S. Highway 2 in its entirety which includes portions of Robert Street between Main Street east to the city limits, North Main and North Broadway between Robert Street and (West) 6th Street, (West) 6th Street between North Broadway and University Avenue and University Avenue between (West) 6th Street North to the city limits. U.S. Highway 75 from the intersection with 3rd Avenue SW to the south city limits would also be prohibited areas of operation.

A second reading of the proposed ordinance will be read at the Council's next meeting before a vote can be made.