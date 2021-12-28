Crookston Community Pool reopening delayed two weeks

During his report to the Crookston City Council this week, Parks & Recreation director Jake Solberg said the Crookston Community Pool reopening will be delayed a little while longer due to the wait for the ceiling light fixtures. Solberg said Valley Electric is doing the work and may need to use lift equipment to access the ceiling plus the materials back order caused the reopening to be pushed back.

When asked how much longer the pool will be closed, Solberg said approximately two weeks.

Other work that was done to the pool while it was closed for maintenance were leak repairs in the pipe for the main water valve and repairing corrosion of a drain pipe that takes water through the drains from the pool deck down through the drain pipe.

At-Large Council Member Tom Vedbraaten asked Solberg if they scoped the rest of the drain pipe to make sure no other issues came up and Solberg confirmed it was done and the pipe fixes were complete.