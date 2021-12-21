CHS students make new pub style tables for CSC Blue Arena

Crookston Sports Center's Blue Arena will be getting an upgrade with new pub-style tables designed and built by Crookston High School students after a request from Parks & Recreation came to teacher Travis Oliver's new "Community Projects" class. Oliver says Parks & Rec director Jake Solberg came to him with the idea to have the tables behind the Xcel Energy seats and he and the students ran with it.

The students involved in the CSC pub tables project were Mason Owens, Erik Coauette, Evan Christensen, Joseph Brule and Jacob Hesby.

"The students cut the square tubing and angle iron, they MIG welded up the frames, grinded off their welds, painted the frames, and made the hockey puck adjustable feet," Oliver explained. "They also cut, joined biscuited, sanded and finished the cherry wood tops."

"All this work consisted of about 40 class periods of work," he added. "It was a great project for the students as they used skills that they learned in welding and woodworking."

"I am very pleased with the final result and I hope that members of the community are as well," Oliver continued. "When people visit the Crookston Sports Center, we want nothing but a great experience. This is exactly what my Community Projects class is about."