Rydell National Wildlife Refuge closed during special hunts in October

Submitted by Rydell Refuge

Crookston Times

Rydell National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to the general public during two special deer hunts that will be held on the Refuge in October of 2021. This closure also applies to archery deer hunters and small game hunters who intend to use the Refuge. The Accessible Deer Hunt is conducted in cooperation with the Options Interstate Resource Center for Independent Living and will take place Thursday, October 7 through Saturday, October 9.

The Mentored Youth Deer Hunt is a cooperative effort with the Minnesota DNR for youth between the ages of 12 and 15. It will take place Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24. Both of these hunts have a limited number of participants that were selected through a drawing, earlier in the year. Signs will be posted at Refuge entry points during both of these closures.

For more information on these closures or if you have questions, contact Gregg Knutsen, Refuge Manager, at 218-686-4329 or gregg_knutsen@fws.gov.