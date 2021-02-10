DNR’s website can teach you how to hunt turkeys

Times Report

Crookston Times

Anyone who wants to learn how to hunt wild turkeys can find tips on when, where and how to hunt, and a two-part online turkey hunting class, on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ learn to turkey hunt page at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/gohunting/wild-turkey-hunting.html.

Wild turkey hunting is popular in Minnesota and wild turkeys live throughout most of the state. Turkey hunting can be a fun way to enjoy the outdoors in the spring and fall. Check the learn to hunt webpage for additional learn to hunt information as the season approaches. This year, spring turkey hunting season will be April 14 to May 31. Learn more at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/turkey/index.html

You can pply for WMA turkey permits through Feb. 12

Firearms turkey hunters age 18 and older who are interested in a permit to hunt in Mille Lacs, Carlos Avery or Whitewater wildlife management areas during the A through C seasons are required to apply for a lottery. The deadline to apply for these high-demand areas is Friday, Feb. 12. Successful applicants may hunt statewide, with the exception of the other two lottery areas, in addition to their selected wildlife management area.

Beginning March 1, all spring turkey hunters can purchase a license over the counter. A spring turkey license will provide the opportunity to hunt all permit areas in the state, with the exception of the three major wildlife management areas, during the A through C seasons.

The spring turkey season will be April 14 to May 31. The firearms season for hunters 18 and older is divided into six hunt periods, A through F. Youth and archery-only license holders may hunt the entire season. More information about turkey hunting in Minnesota are available on the DNR website.