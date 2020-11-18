SUBSCRIBE NOW
Times/Shopper/Hugo's Deer Hunting Photo Contest

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston Times and Valley Shopper, with Hugo’s as the lead sponsor once again, is sponsoring a Deer Hunting Photo Contest. Send us your photos, we’ll publish them in print and online, and once the season ends we’ll draw names for a bunch of prizes donated by other sponsors.

Send your photos and information to mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.

Other contest sponsors include Fleet Supply, Purdys Shoe Store, Valley Plains Equipment, B&E Meats, Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Ampride/Crookston Fuel, Crookston Hardware Hank, NAPA/Crookston Welding, Erickson’s Smokehouse and Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy.

Brandon Halstad
Gavin Rude
Jeremy Reitmeier, near Crookston
Kailee Fruetel, with daughter Tillie
Melissa Defoe, Crookston, with Aaron and Callie
Andy Fruetel, 8-point, with daughters Tillie and Kinsley