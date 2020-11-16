SUBSCRIBE NOW
Times/Shopper/Hugo's Deer Hunting Photo Contest

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston Times and Valley Shopper, with Hugo’s as the lead sponsor once again, is sponsoring a Deer Hunting Photo Contest. Send us your photos, we’ll publish them in print and online, and once the season ends we’ll draw names for a bunch of prizes donated by other sponsors.

Send your photos and information to mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.

Other contest sponsors include Fleet Supply, Purdys Shoe Store, Valley Plains Equipment, B&E Meats, Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Ampride/Crookston Fuel, Crookston Hardware Hank, NAPA/Crookston Welding, Erickson’s Smokehouse and Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy.

Blaine Goering, 12-point
Brad Carlstrom, near Crookston
Caleb Bowman, 7-point, Crookston
Corey Hanson, 9-point, near Frazee
Ethan Christopherson, 7-point, Maple Bay
Gavin Lang, Fertile, first deer, 8-point
Jason and Jameson Allrich, near Fertile
Jody Gudvangen, 8-point, near Fertile
Ryan Olson, near Welch, Minnesot
Todd Sommerfeld
Alex DeBoer