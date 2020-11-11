SUBSCRIBE NOW
Times Shopper Hugos Deer Hunt Photo Contest

Times Report
Crookston Times

    The 2020 Minnesota firearms deer hunting season opened on Saturday, Nov. 7 and the Crookston Times and Valley Shopper, with Hugo’s as the lead sponsor once again, is sponsoring a Deer Hunting Photo Contest.

It’s not about who bags the biggest buck; simply send us your photos, we’ll publish them in print and online, and once the season ends we’ll draw names of those who submitted photos for a bunch of prizes donated by other sponsors.

Send your photos and all relevant information to Mike Christopherson at mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.

CONTEST SPONSORS

   Contest sponsors include Hugo’s, Fleet Supply, Purdys Shoe Store, Valley Plains Equipment, B&E Meats, Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Ampride/Crookston Fuel, Crookston Hardware Hank, NAPA/Crookston Welding, Erickson’s Smokehouse and Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy.

Adison McCollum, Fertile, 8-point buck
Alex Ranz, near Fertile, 10-point buck
Alysia Schmitz, Erskine, 8-point buck
Anna Rarick, 11, Crookston, first buck
Athan McCollum, Fertile
Brynlie Rarick, 10, Crookston, first hunt
Henna Anufriev, near Fertile
Susie Olson, near Beltrami
Travis Schwarz, Fisher, son, Tristen, is pictured