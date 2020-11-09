Times/Shopper, Hugo's Deer Hunting Photo Contest underway through December

Times Report

The 2020 Minnesota firearms deer hunting season opened on Saturday, Nov. 7 and the Crookston Times and Valley Shopper, with Hugo’s as the lead sponsor once again, is sponsoring a Deer Hunting Photo Contest. It’s not about who bags the biggest buck; simply send us your photos, we’ll publish them in print and online, and once the season ends we’ll draw names of those who submitted photos for a bunch of prizes donated by other sponsors.

Send your photos and all relevant information to Mike Christopherson at mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.

Other contest sponsors include Fleet Supply, Purdys Shoe Store, Valley Plains Equipment, B&E Meats, Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Ampride/Crookston Fuel, Crookston Hardware Hank, NAPA/Crookston Welding, Erickson’s Smokehouse and Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy.