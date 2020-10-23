Minnesota DNR: Deer population strong in most of NW Minnesota

Times Report

Crookston Times

Nearly half a million firearms deer hunters are preparing for the firearms deer season that opens Saturday, Nov. 7, and offers opportunity to spend time outdoors with friends and family, find adventure outdoors and put venison in the freezer.

Hunters help keep deer populations in line with population goals across the state. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’wildlife managers report favorable weather so far this year and good opportunities to harvest deer in most areas.

Hunters need to know the boundaries of the deer permit areas and any chronic wasting disease regulations that apply where they hunt. Detailed information about each permit area and CWD area can be found on the DNR’s interactive deer map. Additional information about CWD areas, carcass movement restrictions and voluntary sampling can be found at mndnr.gov/cwd.

Northwest deer report

Deer hunters in northwestern Minnesota will have similar regulations as the 2019 seasons and deer populations are strong in most areas.

Many permit areas, hunters are allowed to harvest more than one deer. Hunters in this region should check their deer permit area boundaries, as several have shifted since last year.

Water levels and whether ground is wet or dry can affect how hunters access hunting locations. Weather patterns in the region were very different from north to south this year. In the far northwest, there was heavy summer rain and strong winds. In contrast, areas in the southern part of the region have not received as much rain and are drier.