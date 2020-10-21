Hugo's/Times/Shopper: It’s Deer Hunters Photo Contest time

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Fourth Annual Hugo’s and Crookston Times Deer Hunters Photo Contest is underway. This is not about who bagged the biggest buck, this is about sharing your photos, whether youth, adult, archery or firearm, and in the process being eligible for drawings in December for lots of prizes.

Email your photos and information to Mike Christopherson at mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.

Contest sponsors include Hugo’s Family Marketplace, Fleet Supply, Valley Plains Equipment, Purdys Shoe Store, Scobey’s Pub and Grub, Erickson’s Smokehouse, Outdoor Addictions Taxidermy, Crookston Hardware Hank, Ampride/Crookston Fuel, B & E Meats, and NAPA/Crookston Welding.