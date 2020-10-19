Annual Crookston Times, Valley Shopper, Hugo's Deer Hunting Photo Contest open

Times Report

The youth deer hunt took place last week and into the weekend, and the full deer hunting season will soon be upon us.

The Crookston Times and Valley Shopper, with Hugo’s as the lead sponsor once again, is sponsoring a Deer Hunting Photo Contest. It’s not about who bags the biggest buck; simply send us your photos, we’ll publish them in print and online, and once the season ends we’ll draw names of those who submitted photos for a bunch of prizes donated by other sponsors.

Send your photos and all relevant information to Mike Christopherson at mchristopherson@crookstontimes.com.