Crookston Parks and Rec seeks public input with outdoor ice rink survey

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Parks & Recreation recently posted an online survey to get the public's input on outdoor ice rinks in the community. On the survey there are four questions:

- How old are you? (16-20, 21-24, 25-29, 30 and older)

- How many days would you/family use an outdoor rink? (1-2 days, 3-4 days, 5 or more days/week)

- What two parks would you like an outdoor rink at in 2021-22 season? (Alexander Park, Carman Park, Evergreen Park, Hoven Lane Park, Schuster Park, Wildwood Park)

- How many outdoor rinks would you like to have in Crookston? (1, 2, or 3)

For more information, call Parks & Rec at 218-281-1242.

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SMMPJXS?fbclid=IwAR2H7lBlUB4_mVt7CN-GiFfyJtQfTv94lic1z_gVc63qDHlEKTeXcu83ino