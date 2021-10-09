Chamber, CVB and DCDP join forces on Crookston Beautification Collaboration

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Chamber of Commerce, Crookston Visitors Bureau and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership recently joined forces to reinstate the Beautification Committee. The goals of the committee are to encourage adoption and maintenance of area planters, hanging baskets, spaces that could use some TLC, to create a more welcoming environment for residents and visitors, walkability, preservation and other collaborative ideas.

The committee held their first meeting September 30 and shared their visions with each other for future work that will/could be done. They also touched on the history of the former committee and the items that were completed to install the downtown planters, get volunteers to adopt spaces, and annual awards that were given out to businesses and organizations who put in the effort to make their areas beautiful.

Potential items that could be addressed in the future were seasonal banners and decor, partnerships with the City of Crookston, University of Minnesota Crookston, local service clubs and other volunteers, and working with the city on the maintenance side of beautification.

For more information or to see what the committee is up to, visit their Facebook page “Crookston Beautification Collaboration.” They’ve already shared some of the seasonal beautification efforts of local businesses and adopted spaces.