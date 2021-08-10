Sheriff's Office: Canoe found in the river at Central Park, owner is sought

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Police Department along with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to Central Park on August 8 at approximately 10:12 a.m. for a canoe that was found in the water. At the time the canoe was found, nobody was in the area.

They are asking the public to notify the Sheriff’s Office if you are, or someone you know, is missing a canoe. The canoe does have Minnesota registration, but is not current and the previous owner is known.

There is nothing suspicious, says the PCSO. They're just looking to return this property to the rightful owner.