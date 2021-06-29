New City of Crookston welcome signs installed

The new City of Crookston welcome signs have been installed and landscaping around the signs is underway by Outdoor Solutions. Ryan Lariviere of Outdoor Solutions was at the north sign off Highway 2 near the University of Minnesota Crookston early this week to start the grounds work.

The collaborative project between the city, Travis Oliver, Crookston Visitors Bureau, Fastline Signs, Ye Ole Print Shoppe (logo/design), Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA), Outdoor Solutions, Total Lawncare and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP), with materials from Crookston Building Center and Northern Lumber, began only months ago.