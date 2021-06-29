Crookston Splash Park, Carman Park see upgrades

Crookston Splash Park recently received new sail shades above its benches to provide relief from the sun for residents and visitors who frequent the popular play space. Project lead Shirley Iverson thanked the City of Crookston for the install and community donors who made the new feature possible.

"Every dollar of donations will make this park the best!" she posted on the Crookston Splash Park Facebook page.

On the other side of town, Carman Park recently had its all-abilities equipment installed with a family-sized swing, activities station for people in wheelchairs, and musical playground equipment for all ages. The new equipment was made possible by a Crookston Rotary Club district grant obtained in early 2020.