River access, canoe launch work underway at Gentilly Bridge

Mike Christopherson

Crookston Times

As part of a previous round of grants awarded by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to the Red Lake River Corridor Group, of which the City of Crookston is a member, work is underway on an enhanced, safer river access/canoe launch at the Gentilly Bridge on Polk County Highway 11.

Crookston Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle tells the Times that people should be able to drive in one side and exit on the other side without having to turn around.