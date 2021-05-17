River access, canoe launch work underway at Gentilly Bridge

Mike Christopherson
Crookston Times

As part of a previous round of grants awarded by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission to the Red Lake River Corridor Group, of which the City of Crookston is a member, work is underway on an enhanced, safer river access/canoe launch at the Gentilly Bridge on Polk County Highway 11.

Crookston Parks & Recreation Director Scott Riopelle tells the Times that people should be able to drive in one side and exit on the other side without having to turn around.

This photo shows the access road being constructed on the north side of the road; a similar access road will be built on the south side of the road as well.
A look closer to the river
Digging on the other side
Looking the other way at the access road construction at the Gentilly Bridge