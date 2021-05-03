New fishing piers placed at Maple Lake public access, Polk County Park

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently assisted the Polk County Highway Department with placing a brand new fishing pier near the east shore Maple Lake public access. Another pier was placed into the water near the Polk County roadside park on Maple Lake as well.

After the pier’s were placed, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office also placed several swimming area marker buoy’s on Maple Lake marking the east shore and Polk County Park swimming areas.

PCSO looks forward to another fun and safe summer season.