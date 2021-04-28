City twig and branch collection begins May 10

Submitted

Crookston Times

Twig and Branch Collection will be held the second and fourth Mondays of each month running May through October. Place the materials on your curbside. Branches must be cut in four-foot lengths and bundled in order for the crews to take them away. Any branches or tree trunks not cut to this length and bundled will be left for the owner to haul away. Twigs may be in boxes or bags. Individuals removing their diseased elm trees should call City Hall to schedule pickup.

Please note that leaves, grass and other compostable material must be in the clear City of Crookston bags and will be collected on your regular garbage collection day.