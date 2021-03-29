Pasque Flower Hike in the Fertile Sand Hills April 3

Times Report

Enjoy a guided spring hike to view pasque flowers blooming in the Fertile Sand Hills on Saturday morning, April 3.

The lavender pasque flowers, sometimes referred to as prairie crocus, are one of the first prairie flowers to bloom each spring. Hundreds of pasque flowers annually bloom throughout the Fertile Sand Hills with a high concentration in the Death Valley area—the primary destination of Saturday’s hike.

Pasque refers to Easter Passover and is the Old French spelling for “Easter,” which is often the time of its blooming.

Pasque flower is the Manitoba provincial flower and the state flower of South Dakota which adopted it as the official floral emblem on May 5, 1903, along with the motto, “I lead,” complimenting pasque’s first bloom of the spring.

There are many reported medicinal uses of the pasque plant by American Indians and European herbalists.

For those interested in joining the hike to check out the pasque flowers and the Fertile Sand Hills, take Summit Avenue west off of Minnesota Highway 32 (just south of the Fertile downtown area). Go west past the Agassiz Environmental Learning Center Nature Center to the parking area and trailhead at the top of the hill.

Wayne Goeken will lead the hike, with proper social distancing, to an area with abundant pasque flowers in bloom.

The hike will leave from the parking area at 10:30 a.m. with a return expected by noon.

The hike is about 1.4 miles and will go along some uneven terrain and through a sand dune area.

For more information, call Goeken at 218 280-0516 or email him at wgoekenmn@gmail.com.