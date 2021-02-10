Agassiz Audubon Society: Short-eared owls seen south of Warren

Times Report

Crookston Times

Agassiz Audubon Society reported two Short-eared Owls south of Warren (in Polk County) on "Superb Owl Sunday,” Agassiz Audubon’s Heidi Hughes reports.

A species of “special concern,” Hughes says that Short-eared Owls are occasionally spotted in Polk County during the winter season. Look for them at Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge, where they hunt rodents in the early morning and afternoon.

If you see one, you’re asked to send an email (with your name, the date, time of day and location) to AgassizAudubon@gmail.com.