DCDP: No sled? No problem!

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership has borrowed ideas from Pinterest and other small Minnesota towns such as Fertile and Hibbing, and has created a sled check-out for the community at Central Park. The DCDP’s “Snow Much Fun Sled Check-Out” bin sits near the Crookston Community Pool parking lot and contains sleds and boards of all kinds free for residents, mainly children, to use and return.

“The idea was for kids to be able to go downtown to Central Park and have some fun sledding without having to have your own sled or bring yours from home,” DCDP chair Shirley Iverson explained. “The concept is really fun and we had some donations of sleds right away.”

The sled check-out currently has toboggan-style sleds, saucers, roll-up plastic sleds and a couple children-sized snow boards. DCDP board members plan to keep an eye on the condition of the sleds and replace if needed.

Hibbing’s “sled library” was constructed out of pallets and dons the hashtag #choosehappy. Fertile’s “sled library” had some plastic sled casualties early on, organizers mentioned on Facebook, but their community quickly put together donations to add foam sleds to the mix.