Minnesota Outdoors: Zone-tailed hawks expanding their range

Submitted by Blane Klemek

Crookston Times

While climbing a steep sagebrush-covered south-facing slope in the Colorado Rockies, then reaching the top of the ridge to rest and soak in the expansive mountain landscape surrounding me, cool late afternoon thermals soothing my sunbaked face, I squinted into the bright blueness of a dazzling October sky to make out the silhouette of a raptor soaring overhead.

I was puzzled by the bird’s darkness, but surmised that the sunlight’s angle obliterated from my eyes the true colors of the hawk, a buteo no less, and that as soon as the hawk banked just so, then its colors would be revealed, and hence, its identity. So I watched; my hand shielding the sun from my eyes as if saluting the bird above. And then a clue, or so I thought, a white band extending the full length of its broad, wedge-shaped tail, illuminated by intense sunlight filtering through the white feathers, glowed in contrast to its dark body.

A lone lodgepole pine tree, long dead from the massive pine beetle infestation a decade earlier, now needleless, no bark either, its once proud greenery spreading widely upon immense limbs now reaching out in vain, no longer photosynthesizing, no longer living, no longer releasing oxygen, and yet still providing for the living, stood sentinel nearby.

To my delight the hawk descended in a slow circuitous glide toward the tree and eventually set its wings, extended its feet, and gracefully landed on a prominent and stout remnant limb. Revealing at last its true colors, I was nonetheless confused by what I was observing. The bird was indeed a hawk, that which I was not in doubt of. But the color. Black. All black. I never saw such a hawk, and try as I might, the field guidebook in my mind’s eye couldn’t sort out the array of hawks displayed within.

Tapping into my smartphone’s notebook app some key features of the bird that I felt would assist me in identification—white band on tail, turkey-vulture-like grayish, two-toned colored underwings—I looked forward to sitting down in the tent with my Peterson field guide of western birds. Watching the bird through my powerful binoculars, I felt assured I captured all the diagnostic traits of the raptor in order for me to make a positive ID.

That evening in the tent I told my two fellow hunters and campmates about the oddball bird, and then asked them if they had seen any black hawks during their hunts throughout the week. Nope and nope were their collective replies, and so I was on my own on this one. Opening my guidebook and locating birds of prey, I quickly found my raptor—a zone-tailed hawk. Zone-tailed??? Zone. Interesting. Why “zone”?

Come to find out I observed a rare sight. Zone-tailed hawks are buteos that range further southwest of Colorado throughout Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas, including Baja California and Mexico, during the species’ breeding season. The bird’s nonbreeding and year-around range is even further south into Central and South America.

So why was my zone-tailed specimen soaring in far northwestern Colorado? I’ll never know for sure, but from some of the literature I’ve read, zone-tailed hawks, like many other species of birds, have been slowly expanding their range northerly over time. According to Cornell’s “All About Birds”, zone-tailed hawks have even been spotted in places such as Nova Scotia and eastern United States. In fact, these seeming wanderlust zone-tails observed in atypical locales are not believed to be random events, but, rather, as evidence of populations expanding and are not just “lost” individual birds.

Also interesting to learn about this striking hawk, which was something that I noticed in the field when I first observed the bird I encountered, are similarities to turkey vultures—dark color, two-toned flight feathers, and longer and slenderer wings than typical buteos.

While soaring, zone-tailed hawks are reported to hold their wings slightly raised like turkey vultures and will even rock to and fro as turkey vultures do, too. And about their name “zone-tailed”? The tail actually has three or four bands, i.e., zones. Who knew?

One never knows what gems may be found in Nature. That this lone and beautiful zone-tailed hawk happened by me in the great expanse of the wild occurred by pure chance and chance alone. Indeed, with a little luck here and there many more rare treasures abound as we get out and enjoy the great outdoors.