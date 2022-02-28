Wrestling Sends Six To State Tournament

The Crookston Pirates wrestling team hosted the Section 8A individual wrestling tournament on Saturday, February 26, sending six wrestlers to the State tournament.

“Wrestling can be a grueling sport,” head coach Wes Hanson said. “To come together and wrestle in front of the home crowd in our gym means a lot to me and the guys. I’m proud of the way we wrestled today.”

Four of the six advancing wrestlers won their weight class, including Evin Trudeau, Gavyn Hlucny, Carter Coauette and Ethan Boll.

After a first-round pin, Trudeau won his next two matches 8-3 and 9-5.

Hlucny had two pins, with his first in just 23 seconds. In the championship match, he defeated United North Central’s (UNC) Zach Hendrickson 6-2.

Coauette had a tough route to his championship, as he had two, one-point matches after his opening pin. He held on, though, for the 3-2 win over Frazee’s Tyler Moe and 8-7 win over Fosston-Bagley's Zach Thompson.

Coming into the tournament with a 38-1 record, Boll earned a first-round bye and pinned his way to first. In the process, Boll set the new school record for pins in a season with 30.

“Some good wrestlers before him set the bar and now he’s raised it,” Hanson said of Boll’s record. “In duals there have been quite a few times where he’s forfeited to, and those don’t count. Most all of his matches have ended in a pin; he’s a pinner. That’s what I like to see, and I’m proud of him.”

Ethan Bowman and Hunter Knutson also advanced to the State tournament, placing second.

Bowman started with a pin of Lucas Geray from Mahnomen-Waubun followed by an 8-5 decision over Keegan Senger of Fosston-Bagley. In the championship match, he fell to UNC’s Ethan Hendrickson with a fall in four minutes. As Bowman beat Senger, who finished third, there was no need for a true second match.

Knutson, however, did need a true second match. He started the tournament with a bye, followed by a 9-4 decision over Jack Graham of Frazee. The win was the 75th of his career.

“To win a milestone victory in the Section Semifinals is very fun,” Hanson said of Knutson’s win. “He’s very deserving. He was in control that whole match, and that’s what he’s been doing the last month of the season. He’s scoring when he needs to and staying in good position.”

In the championship match, Knutson fell to Caleb Vacura by a technical fall. He rebounded, however, to defeat Shawn Hendrickson of UNC in the true second match.

Casey Weiland and Spencer Ness also had chances to go to State, as they lost their true second matches.

Weiland won his first two matches with pins. In the championship match, he fell to Ayden Hauck of Barnesville 2-14. Because Hauck sent Bailey Peichel to the consolation bracket, a true second match was needed to determine who would move onto State. Weiland lost a close 2-4 match, ending his eighth-grade season with a 28-16 record.

Ness opened the tournament with his 50th career win with a pin of Max Rue from Frazee.

“These milestones are awesome,” Hanson said. “50 career wins at the section tournament at home as just a sophomore is impressive, so congrats to Spencer.”

Ness then dropped to the consolation bracket with a loss to Eion Ness of UNC. He wrestled his way back to the true second match with wins over Dawson Gregg of Barnesville and Levi Qualley of Fertile-Beltrami. Ness fell short, though, losing to Will Olson of Mahnomen-Waubun 3-11. He finished his sophomore season with a 30-20 record.

Hunter Kresl also finished third. He received a first-round bye then fell to Tyler Stuhaug of Fertile-Beltrami. He rebounded with a pin of Erick Rodelo of Frazee, but a true second match was not needed, as Stuhaug finished second. Kresl ended his junior season with an 11-25 record.

Layton Fuentes and Lucas Perala also competed in the tournament. Fuentes finished sixth, going 1-3. His lone win came against Cameron Halverson of Barnesville. He finished with a 16-25 record. Perala did not place, as he lost both of his matches. Perala, just an eighth grader, finished his season 1-28.

All-Section Teams were also announced. Boll and Bowman were Academic-All Stars, as they had a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Crookston also won the Sportsmanship Award, which was voted on by officials.

The State Tournament will be held at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota March 3-5. The team tournament will be held on Thursday, March 3, followed by the individual portion on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5.