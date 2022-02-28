UMC Baseball Drop Series Opener with Missouri S&T

After multiple weather delays, the University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team played their series opener with Missouri S&T on Sunday, February 27. The Golden Eagles fell 2-6 with a crippling six errors.

The Miners scored early and often, with five of their six runs coming in the first three innings.

Missouri’s first run of the game was unearned, as Tommy Ruether reached on an error by second baseman Tyler Jochen and scored on an error by left fielder Zeke Hass.

In the bottom of the second, the Miners moved runners into scoring position with a wild pitch from Alex Koep. Another wild pitch allowed Braden Mahurin to score from third. Ruether, who scored in the first, then drove in the third run with a single up the middle.

The Miners added two more runs in the bottom of the third with a homerun from Aaron Berkhoff. Missouri scored their final run in the sixth with an RBI single from Doug Wood.

Jake Hjelle was responsible for the Golden Eagles’ two runs, as he homered to left center in the top of the sixth, scoring Brad Morris, who went 2-for-3 at the plate. Crookston had four other hits from Matt Nunn, Jack Peppel, Jochen and Hass.

Koep earned the decision, going four innings with seven hits and four earned runs. He had seven strikeouts to one walk. Joey Greco threw two innings of relief allowing just one unearned run with four strikeouts. Jakob Wiirre and Jackson Schneider threw one inning each, allowing no runs.

With the loss, the Golden Eagles drop to 3-7 on the season. They close out the series with Missouri on Monday with a double header starting at 12 p.m.