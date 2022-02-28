Softball Opens Trip to Kansas with Split

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team split results against Newman and Washburn universities on its first day in Topeka, Kansas.

In Crookston’s second game of the day, host Washburn defeated the Golden Eagles 8-2.

The Ichabods got off to a quick start, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted by back-to-back homeruns by Ashton Friend and Jaden LaBarge.

In the second, a lead-off walk came back to hurt starting pitcher Thayda Houser, as Washburn extended their lead to five.

The Golden Eagles got within three in the top of the third. Whitnee Curry, who started the two-out rally with a single up the middle, came around to score on a wild pitch. In the next at-bat, Shaelyn Grant came through with an RBI single to right, scoring Alina Avalos.

Washburn responded immediately in the bottom of the third with three hits that resulted in a run. They added two more in the bottom of the fourth, capitalizing on two throwing errors to score two runs.

Annjelica Moreno-Engelbrecht finished the inning for Houser, getting the final two outs. Moreno-Engelbrecht finished the game with two scoreless innings.

The Golden Eagles collected just four hits in the game from Jenna Parfeniuk, Avalos, Grant and Curry. Houser went 3.1 innings, allowing five earned runs on nine hits to earn the decision. Moreno-Engelbrecht threw 2.2 innings in relief, allowing just one hit.

In the weekend opener, Crookston defeated Newman University 8-4 behind yet another complete-game performance from Evie Stuck.

The first two innings were scoreless until Leah Macias scored on a throwing error by the Jets’ pitcher. With runners on second and third, Ariana Gambala came through with a 2 RBI single to right, scoring Avalos and Curry.

After a Jets homerun in the top of the fourth, the Golden Eagles scored another three runs in the bottom of the innings. Avalos struck a 2 RBI double to left center, and Curry scored on a fielder’s choice.

In the bottom of the fifth, Grant led off with a triple to right and scored on Parfeniuk’s grounder to the right side. After two runs in the top of the sixth inning for the Jets, Grant collected Crookston’s final RBI with a single to left, scoring Alyssa Stillman.

Stuck earned her fifth win, scattering eight hits for four runs. At the plate, Grant went 3-for-4 to lead the Golden Eagles. Crookston also received hits from Gabriella Blomdahl, L. Macias, Curry, Avalos, Parfeniuk and Gambala.

With the split, the Golden Eagles improve to 7-6. They finish their trip to Kansas with games against Pittsburg State and Emporia State universities on Monday at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.