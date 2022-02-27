Streifel, Klecker and Bair Advance to IHSA Semifinals

The University of Minnesota Crookston western equestrian team had nine riders qualify for the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) Regional meet on Sunday, February 27 with three of them advancing to the Semifinals in March.

Beatrice Streifel finished first in Level II Horsemanship to become the Regional Champion. April Klecker and Tristyn Bair finished second in Reining and Ranch Riding, respectively, to become Regional Reserve Champions.

Olivia Becker, Fahren Kolpack, Ashton Wold, Zoey Haas, Savanna Weber and Jenna Pedrow were the other six riders who qualified for the regional meet after their performance at Saturday’s meet in Fargo, North Dakota.

Becker finished fourth in Open Horsemanship, while Bair, who was second in Ranch Riding, also took fourth in Level II Horsemanship. Haas and Pedrow also took fourth in Rookie Horsemanship and Beginner Horsemanship, respectively. Kolpack finished third in Level I Horsemanship, while Wold finished behind her in sixth. Weber finished eighth in Rookie Horsemanship behind Haas.

The three riders who advanced to the Semifinals will compete in Lubbock, Texas March 18-20.