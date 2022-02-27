Pirates Celebrate Senior Night with Fourth Win

The Crookston Pirates boys’ basketball split results on Thursday and Friday, including a thrilling 73-70 win on Senior Night.

Despite the win the night before, the Pirates were unable to ride the momentum into their game against Wadena-Deer Creek the next day, as they lost 50-76.

After a Wolverine three to open the game, Jacob Hesby responded with a three-pointer of his own to tie it up. Hesby, with the help of Hunter Nicholas, brought the Pirates back within four after an 8-0 run from Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Wolverines responded with a 19-7 run, including eight unanswered points, for a 34-18 lead. In that time, the Pirates faced foul trouble, including three fouls from Hesby. Wadena-Deer Creek extended their lead to 45-24 heading into the second half.

Wadena-Deer Creek built their lead to 72-39 with seven minutes left in the game, giving themselves enough breathing room to bring in reserves. Crookston did the same. When the clock hit zeros, Wadena-Deer Creek came away with the 76-50 victory.

Nicholas had a season-high 16 points with 5 rebounds to lead Crookston.

Hesby followed with 14 points. Ryan Abeld and Jack Garmen had 6 points each, while Tanner Giese and Isaac Thomforde had 3. Haden Michaelson finished with 2 points.

On Thursday, the Pirates pulled out a nail-biting 73-70 victory against Roseau, earning the season sweep.

“It was huge, especially since we haven’t won much,” head coach Greg Garmen said. “We need every one we can get. I don’t know if it will help us much in terms of seeds, but it’s not going to hurt. It was nice to see the excitement on the kids’ faces, too.”

The Pirates got out to an early 7-2 lead with points from Nicholas, Hesby and J. Garmen. The Rams responded with a 7-0 run to take the 9-8 lead. Abeld and J. Garmen scored back-to-back points to regain the lead 12-9, but Roseau tied it up with a three-pointer.

J. Garmen scored yet again, as the Pirates slowly pulled away from the Rams. Hesby hit two threes with another bucket while J. Garmen and Nicholas took a charge each to sway the momentum in Crookston’s favor.

The Rams took advantage of Pirate fouls, though, going 4-4 from the line to get back within four points. In the final minutes of the half, the two teams exchanged buckets, as the Pirates took a 32-27 lead into the locker room.

Roseau scored the first points of the second half with an old-fashioned three-point play, but the Pirates responded, extending their lead to nine with a three from J. Garmen. That’s when the Rams, who saw the game slipping away, began to apply full-court pressure.

Crookston struggled against the press, turning the ball over and fouling often. Abled and Hesby picked up their fourth fouls while Giese racked up three. In that stretch, the Rams went 6-6 from the line, including two bonus shots to get within four.

Once again, the Pirates worked their lead back—this time to 10 points—thanks to J. Garmen, Hesby and Nicholas. In the final minutes though, the Rams went on an 11-0 run, taking a 70-69 lead.

Hesby and Nicholas came up clutch, scoring the final four points to regain the lead. Roseau had the final shot, but their game-tying three-point attempt came up short, hitting the front of the rim, as Crookston won 73-70.

J. Garmen, a senior captain, felt excited to pull out the victory.

“It feels good,” J. Garmen said. “We’ve been in this gym for four years now, and it’s been the biggest win. There’s been multiple wins, but this was the best.”

J. Garmen led the team with a season-high 26 points. Hesby and Nicholas also scored in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively.

G. Garmen had lots of praise for the scoring trio.

“When they [J. Garmen and Hesby] go together and do well together, that only makes us that much stronger,” G. Garmen said. “Hunter stepped in, too, and gave us some good minutes inside. He’s young and learning yet, but he’s showing he belongs.”

Evan Christensen, Tanner Giese and Abel were the other three scorers.

After the game, the team celebrated their four seniors: Michaelson, J. Garmen, Hesby and Christensen.

“We had about a dozen initially, and these are the four that are left,” G. Garmen said of the senior class. “They came through the pandemic and made it through everything in between. It’s been a wild ride for them. We’re going to miss them. We have a few games left with them, so we will enjoy the time left with them that we have.”

The boys’ team starts another busy week with a home game against Sacred Heart on Monday, February 28. Tip-off is set for 7: 30 p.m.