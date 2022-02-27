Isaac Erdman Advances to State Free Throw Contest

Isaac Erdman and Makenna Weisse traveled to Kelliher for the Regional Free Throw Contest hosted by the Knights of Columbus on Sunday, February 27.

Erdman won the 10-year-old boys' division with 21 total free throws. He and second-place finisher Soren Hanson from Blackduck finished the initial round with 18 free throws, forcing a tiebreaker. Erdman made an additional three free throws, while Hanson made two.

Weisse tied for third place with 14 made free throws.

Erdman advances to the State Free Throw Contest on Saturday, April 2 in St. Cloud. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. with the girls' portion starting at 9:15 a.m. followed by the boys' portion at 10:15 a.m. For questions, please contact Conrad Meier (cmeier2@chartermi.net).