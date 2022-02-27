Girls' Basketball Ends Regular Season with Two Uncharacteristic Losses

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team ended its regular season with two losses to Badger Greenbush Middle River (BGMR) and Breckenridge on Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25.

With a 21-5 regular-season record, the Pirates earned the No. 5 seed in the Section 8AA tournament. Fergus Falls, who Crookston defeated 46-45 back in December, earned the No. 1 seed. Menahga got the No. 2 seed followed by Perham, who Crookston lost to roughly two weeks ago. Hawley, one of Crookston’s five losses when Halle Winjum was out, picked up the No. 4 seed.

In Friday’s game against Breckenridge, Crookston fell in a low-scoring 34-38 game.

The game started off slow for both teams, as it took nearly the entire first half for either team to score in double digits. The Cowgirls broke the barrier with a bucket from Addison Twidell for an 11-9 lead. Emma Osborn scored on a fast break to put the Pirates in double figures, but that’s all Crookston scored in the first half, as Breckenridge took a 16-11 lead into the locker room.

The girls responded quickly in the second half, starting with five unanswered points for a 17-16 lead. The two teams battled back and forth until the deciding final minutes of the game.

Crookston struggled to convert, but Breckenridge had no such problems. The Cowgirls went 8-8 from the free-throw line for a 37-32 lead. Halle Winjum grabbed a steal and went 2-2 from the line after being fouled to cut Breckenridge’s lead to 37-34.

Down one score with less than a minute left, Crookston had an opportunity to pull out the win, but they turned the ball over. They fouled, putting Parker Yaggie to the line, where she made one free throw, securing the 38-34 win.

Halle Winjum led the Pirates with 19 points. Ally Perreault followed with 6, and Abby Borowicz tallied 4. Osborn had an uncharacteristically slow night with just 4 points, too. Hayden Winjum had the final point for Crookston.

On Thursday, the Pirates suffered a 51-55 overtime loss, as four of their five started fouled out of the game.

The atmosphere of the game was much different from Crookston’s 59-38 win over the Gators a month ago, where 10 different players scored. In their most recent game, Madison Hoiland was the only non-starter to score.

After a rather slow start, the Pirates pulled away with the help of Hayden Winjum, Perreault and Borowicz. Hayden went 2-2 from the free throw line followed by a bucket. On BGMR’s next in-bound, she stole the ball, drawing a foul and making a free throw. Perreault scored a couple buckets plus an old-fashioned three-point play, and Borowicz had five points with a three-pointer. The run gave Crookston a 23-11 lead.

For the closing minutes, the two teams traded points, as the Pirates went into the locker room with a 30-20 lead.

The momentum changed in the second half, though. As the Gators took their first lead since the opening minutes of the game, Halle Winjum picked up her fourth foul, sending her to the bench. In that time, BGMR went on a 9-0 run.

Crookston’s woes continued, as Hayden Winjum fouled out with three minutes left in the game, trailing 42-45. Borowicz made two free throws to get within one, but BGRM went back up by three with a pair of free throws off Perreault’s fifth foul. Borowicz also fouled out, leaving just two starters on the floor.

Osborn scored the next three points with a bucket and free throw to tie the game at 47 with just under a minute left in the game. Halle Winjum had the ball for the final shot of the game, but it hit the rim, leading to overtime.

Halle fouled out just 20 seconds into OT, leaving Osborn as the only starter remaining. Osborn played her starter, leadership role by tying the game yet again at 49. The Gators pulled away yet again with free throws and held on for the 55-51 victory.

Osborn, the lone remaining starter, led the team with 18 points. Perreault had the next highest points with 14, tying her season best. Borowicz totaled 9, while both Winjums had 4. Hoiland rounded out the scoring with 2.

The Pirates finish the regular season with a 21-5 record. As the No. 5 seed, they host East Grand Forks in the first round of the Section 8AA tournament on Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. Crookston has defeated East Grand Forks twice this season by scores of 60-35 and 61-38.