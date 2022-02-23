Osborn Sets School Season Record Threes on Senior Night

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team defeated Stephen-Argyle 59-47 on senior night, Tuesday, February 22.

With the end of the regular season in sight and emotions running high, it was a thrilling win for the girls, who move to 21-3 on the season.

“It’s definitely really exciting,” senior Hayden Winjum said. “Stephen-Argyle is a tough team, so we knew we had to go out there and play hard. Like I said to start the game, we had to go out there and play for our second-grade selves.”

After an opening three from Halle Winjum, the Storm scored five unanswered points for the 5-3 lead. Emma Osborn, who set the new school record for most three-pointers in a season with 84, made back-to-back three-pointers, followed by baskets from Halle and Abby Borowicz to regain the lead.

With their seventh point of the game, the Storm ended a three-minute scoring draught by both teams and made another basket to trim Crookston’s lead to 13-9.

The Pirates extended their lead to 10 points with buckets from Borowicz and Hayden Winjum and a pair of free throws from Halle Winjum. Stephen-Argyle stormed back, though, scoring 11 of the final 13 points in the half to make it a one-point game.

Crookston opened the second strong, regaining a 34-28 lead with seven consecutive points from Halle Winjum.

After a pair of free throws by the Storm, Ally Perreault returned the favor with her own successful trip to the line. Osborn added to it with back-to-back three-pointers, and the Winjum sisters put up five more points for a 46-32 lead.

Feeling the game slip away from them, Stephen-Argyle went on an 11-4 run to cut Crookston’s lead to single digits. The Pirates held strong, though, scoring nine of the final 13 points for the 59-47 victory.

The Pirates improve to 21-3, while the Storm fall to 17-3. Their previous two losses came to two tough teams in Grafton and BGMR.

“I think it just goes to show how tough our team is mentally and physically,” senior Jenna Coauette said of beating a high-caliber team like Stephen-Argyle. “When the bench is in it, and the girls on the floor are doing well, it shows how good of a team we are together.”

All five started scored in the game, led by Halle Winjum with a season-high 27 points. Osborn, who finished with 12 points, set the new school record for three-pointers in a season with 84. Hayden Winjum scored 9 points with a team-leading 6 rebounds. Perreault and Borowicz rounded out the offense with 7 and 4 points, respectively.

After the game, the team had a celebration for their nine seniors: Amanda Schultz, Hannah Loraas, Amelia Overgaard, Bailey Cameron, Madison Hoiland, Ellie Nesseth, Hayden Winjum, Osborn and Perreault. The group of girls have been playing together since they were five and six years old.

Through the years, the girls have developed a tight bond, which was evident with the tears shed after the game.

“It was a really fun time being with these girls,” Cameron said. “I’m not ready to leave them.”

Not only have they impacted one another’s lives, but they’ve also impacted the program.

“This is a great class, certainly one of the best that we’ve had, and we’ve had some really good ones,” head coach Darin Zimmerman said. “This has been a large group all the way through. They’ve pushed us forward and been a tremendously fun group to coach.”

You can catch these seniors and their teammates in action again when they take on BGMR on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in Greenbush.