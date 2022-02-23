Boys' Hockey Season Ends with 0-6 Loss

The Crookston Pirate boys’ hockey season came to an end with a 0-6 loss to Lake of the Woods in the Section 8A play-in game on Tuesday, February 22. The team finished with a 6-18-1 record.

Crookston played Lake of the Woods less than a week ago, where they pulled out a slim 4-3 victory. Tonight’s game showed just how hard it is to beat a team twice in a season.

“It’s always hard [to beat a team twice,]” head coach Joshua Hardy said. “Credit to Lake of the Woods. I thought we played okay tonight, but they played outstanding. They beat us in every aspect of the game tonight. I was really impressed with Lake of the Woods.”

The boys started off hot, putting a shot on goal in their first shift, but the energy fizzled out fast. After Crookston came up empty on the power play, Lake of the Woods put up two goals within a minute and a half.

Early in the second period, the Pirates controlled the momentum yet again. Just like the first, though, the energy died out before Crookston could convert.

The Bears diverted Jaren Bailey’s attention with commotion in front of the net to score their third goal of the game. Just over a minute later, they put another one past Bailey. In the closing minutes of the period, Lake of the Woods’ Jack Wood picked up a hat trick with his third goal.

Crookston started the third period with seven seconds left on the power play and had another man-advantage but were unable to score.

Late in the third period, Lake of the Woods scored their sixth and final goal with a pass from the corner for a wide-open Randy Wood.

Despite the loss, Crookston only had two fewer shots on goal than Lake of the Woods. The Pirates were outshot in the first two periods 20-25 but outshot the Bears in the final period 12-9.

Bailey played all but the final seconds, as Hardy put in Landon Walker to finish the game. Bailey suffered the loss, allowing six goals on 34 shots for a .824 save percentage.

As a pair, Bailey and Walker put up a .853 save percentage on the season, with Bailey leading at .854. Jack Doda led the Pirates in goals (26) and points (38), while Alexander Longoria had the most assists (15). Nathan Kelly was the Pirates’ third-most impactful player, with 5 goals and 8 assists for a total of 13 points.

With the conclusion of the season, the team says goodbye to their five seniors: Sam Stewart, Isaac Telle, Landon Walker, Blaine Andringa and Zach Johnson.

“We are going to miss those seniors a ton,” Hardy said. “They first put on a Pirate jersey when they were four or five years old, and I’ve been coaching some of these kids since they were 8 or 9 years old. It’s tough to see them go, but I am more confident than ever that this group of seniors is going to be successful in the next thing they do in their lives. Those are five, great young men, and I’m proud of them.”