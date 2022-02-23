Boys' Basketball Unable to Stop Courneya in Loss to Win-E-Mac

The Crookston Pirate basketball team suffered a 60-81 loss to Win-E-Mac on Tuesday, February 22.

The Patriots had nine different players score, including a 35-point performance from Justin Courneya. Courneya scored 29 of his 35 points in the first half, as Win-E-Mac led 44-28 going into the second.

The Pirates improved in the second half, though, limiting Win-E-Mac to 37 points while scoring 32 of their own.

Jack Garmen and Hunter Nicholas were the only players to score in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Jacob Hesby, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with 9 points from three-pointers. Tanner Giese also had 9 points. Ryan Abeld trailed behind them with 8 points. Isaac Thomforde recorded 6 points, while Evan Christensen and Haden Michaelson both had 3.

With the loss the Pirates drop to 3-18 on the season. They host Roseau on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Almost two months ago, the Pirates won their second game of the season against the Rams 67-47.