Youth Wrestling Travels to Thief River Falls

The youth wrestling program sent 14 wrestlers to Thief River Falls on Saturday, February 19.

Deeken Solheim was the lone Pirate to finish in first. Three wrestlers finished second: Mason Solheim, Oliver Wallace and Levi Kresl. Harrison Rudie and Christopher Goodrich took home third place, while William Steinbrink, Jose Contreras, Jackson Haaland, Jaron Knutson, Mauricio Arriaga, Kamden Lessard, Cylas Fontaine and Aiden Samuelson finished fourth.