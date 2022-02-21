Youth Wrestling Travels to Thief River Falls

Natalie Dillon
Crookston Times

The youth wrestling program sent 14 wrestlers to Thief River Falls on Saturday, February 19.

Deeken Solheim was the lone Pirate to finish in first. Three wrestlers finished second: Mason Solheim, Oliver Wallace and Levi Kresl. Harrison Rudie and Christopher Goodrich took home third place, while William Steinbrink, Jose Contreras, Jackson Haaland, Jaron Knutson, Mauricio Arriaga, Kamden Lessard, Cylas Fontaine and Aiden Samuelson finished fourth.

Youth wrestlers in Thief River Falls. Back Row L-R: Jose Contreras, Mauricio Arriaga, Jaron Knutson, Levi Kresl, William Steinbrink, Cylas Fontaine and Jackson Haaland. Front Row L-R: Aiden Samuelson, Harrison Rudie, Kamden Lessard, Deeken Solheim and Mason Solheim. Not pictured: Oliver Wallace and Christopher Goodrich.