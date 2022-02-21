Minnesota Crookston Baseball Treks to Missouri S&T for Four-Game Series

UMN Crookston

The University of Minnesota Crookston baseball team will return to action February 25-27 with a four-game series against Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) at the Ballpark at S&T in Rolla, Mo.

The Golden Eagles come into the weekend with a 3-6 mark. They last competed in a six-game series at the University of Hawai’i at Hilo February 10-13. Missouri S&T is opening their 2022 season against the Golden Eagles.

Minnesota Crookston Around The Horn

C 29 Ben Thoma, .212, 11 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI

or 41 Sunny Resnick, .111, 1 R, 3 RBI

1B 3 Jack Peppel, .143, 1 R, 1 2B

or 36 Teddy Giefer, .250, 1 RBI

2B 2 Ben Bryant, .077, 1 R, 2 RBI

or 13 Tyler Jochen, .182, 1 R

3B 8 Jake Hjelle, .265, 8 R, 2 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI

or 29 Ben Thoma, .212, 11 R, 1 2B, 3 HR, 7 RBI

SS 10 Mitch Goodwin, .185, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI

LF 4 Zeke Hass, .150, 2 R, 1 2B, 3 RBI

or 23 Ben Goelz, .273, 1 R, 4 RBI

or 31 Conner Fonger, .200, 1 R

CF 16 Brad Morris, .324, 6 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI

RF 32 Chad Musser, .259, 5 R, 2 2B, 4 RBI

DH 14 Matt Nunn, .348, 4 R, 2 2B, 5 RBI

Top Pitchers

RHP 33 Jake Dykhoff, 2-0 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 15 K, 2 BB

LHP 37 Alex Koep, 1-0 0.84 ERA, 10.2 IP, 20 K, 3 BB

RHP 24 Jake Osowski, 0-0 1.93 ERA, 9.1 IP, 4 K, 0 BB

RHP 6 Joey Greco, 0-0 2.70 ERA, 3.1 IP, 0 K, 2 BB

RHP 35 Americo Sculati 0-0 3.37 ERA, 2.2 IP, 2 K, 0 BB

RHP 42 Isaac Roers 0-1 5.79 ERA, 4.2 IP, 3 K, 3 BB

The Golden Eagles come into the weekend hitting .218 as a team. Matt Nunn (Jr., C, Edina, Minn.) has been a valuable addition to the team for UMN Crookston. He is hitting .348 to lead the way. He has four runs scored, two doubles, and five home runs. Brad Morris (R-Sr., OF, Auckland, New Zealand) comes into the weekend batting .324 with six runs scored, two doubles, and three RBIs. Jake Hjelle (R-So., 3B/OF, East Grand Forks, Minn.) is the team co-leader with three home runs and seven RBIs. Chad Musser (R-Sr., OF, Plymouth, Minn.) comes in batting .259 with five runs scored, two doubles, and four RBIs. Ben Thoma (R-Sr., C/3B, Clearbrook, Minn.) enters the weekend hitting .212 with a team-high 11 runs scored, three home runs, and seven RBIs.

On the bump, Jake Dykhoff (R-Jr., RHP, Wadena, Minn.) leads the way with a 2-0 mark and a 0.00 ERA in 12 innings pitched. Dykhoff has 15 strikeouts and just two walks on the season. He had a complete game in the finale against Hawai’i Hilo. Alex Koep (So., LHP, Parkers Prairie, Minn.) comes into the weekend with a 1-0 mark and a 0.84 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched. Koep has struck out 20 and walked just three this season. Jake Osowski (R-So., RHP, East Grand Forks, Minn.) comes into the weekend with a 0-0 mark and a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 innings of work.

Out of the bullpen, Minnesota Crookston has been led by Joey Greco (R-Jr., RHP, Half Moon Bay, Calif.) with a 2.70 ERA in 3.1 innings of work. Americo Sculati (Fr., RHP, Golden Valley, Minn.) has been a strong addition as a freshman. Sculati has a 3.37 ERA in 2.2 innings on the bump. Isaac Roers (Fr., RHP, Stacy, Minn.) has also jumped right on the scene as a freshman. Roers has a 5.79 ERA in 4.2 innings on the mound.

The Golden Eagle pitching staff enters the series with a 5.65 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 25 walks.