Wrestling Loses by Technicality

The Crookston Pirates wrestlers’ team season comes to an end with a loss to Frazee in a tiebreaker.

At the end of the match, both teams had 34 points. The officials had to use the sixth tie-breaker criteria to determine the winner.

Neither team had misconduct points, the first three criteria. They had each won 7 matches, moving to the fifth criteria most 6-point wins—forfeits or pins—where each team had three. The Hornets won by the sixth criteria, least number of forfeits given up. Crookston had three, while Frazee had zero.

Initially, the officials had miscalculated, announcing that the Pirates had won and would advance to the Section Final against UNC. Upon further investigation, though, the officials fixed their mistake, and Frazee advanced.

Head coach Wes Hanson was upset about the outcome, especially the way it was announced.

“It’s disappointing,” Hanson said. “In the first calculation they had us in that split 8-6, which was incorrect. It’s a tough one emotionally to roll with that and actually find out that we’re not advancing. Once in a while, a dual comes down to a tie, and unfortunately, this time it went the other way.”

The Pirates started out hot, though, with a pin from Evin Trudeau in 3:56. After a forfeit at 113 pounds, Gavyn Hlucny followed with a 12-1 major decision to take a 10-6 lead.

Lucas Perala lost by technical fall, but Casey Weiland swung the momentum back in Crookston’s favor with a comeback pin in the third period.

“I felt it about halfway through the match that momentum started to turn,” Hanson said. “That’s a testament to his hard work. If you keep wrestling hard, good things will happen. That’s what Casey did today.”

Frazee won four of the next five matches, with a technical fall from Ethan Bowman being the Pirates’ only win in that span.

In order to stay in the match, Crookston needed wins from their last three wrestlers, and that’s what they got. Hunter Knutson held strong for a 5-0 decision, while Hunter Kresl won 14-3 for a major decision.

“Hunter Knutson wrestled a really good opponent, and he stayed in a good position the whole time,” Hanson said. “Hunter Kresl competed hard and had an opportunity on the edge of the mat [for the pin]. I thought it was meant to be, but a foot came out and then we were back to it. He picked up the major decision and gave us the chance to tie up the match with Ethan Boll.”

Ethan Boll pinned Byron Kropuenski for the 34-28 lead, but the Pirates were open at 285, ending in a tie. Frazee advanced due to tiebreaker rules.

The Pirates end their team season with a 14-10 record. Crookston hosts the individual portion of the tournament 7on Saturday, February 26 starting at 10 a.m. For the individual tournament, each team puts up one wrestler per weight class. The top two in each weight class advance to the State Tournament held at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota March 3-5.