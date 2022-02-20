Women's Basketball Finishes Season 4-19

The University of Minnesota Crookston women's basketball team concluded the 2021-22 season with a 4-19 record after two losses to Duluth and St. Cloud State.

In their final game of the season against Duluth, Crookston honored its four seniors: Kylie Post, Mary Burke, Kylea Praska and Mattea Vetsch. Post finished her career with 814 points, falling just three assists shy of the Top 10 career assists list. Burke finished her career with 603 points. She was ranked 10th all-time in career-three pointers made, and set the school record for three-pointers made in a single-game with 18.

The Bulldogs outscored the Golden Eagles in three quarters for a final score of 81-60. Crookston bested Duluth in the fourth quarter 20-15.

The difference in the game came from Duluth's 17 points from Crookston's 17 turnovers compared to Crookston's 8 points from 7 Duluth turnovers.

Post led the team with 18 points, followed by Emma Carpenter with 15. Praska scored a season-high 9 points. Abi Fraaza crashed the boards for the Golden Eagles, grabbing 11 rebounds.

On Thursday's away game, the women's team battled back in the second half but fell 59-67.

The Husky bench outscored the Golden Eagle bench 31-9 to create the gap.

Post and Burke led the team with 16 and 15 points, respectively. Bren Fox had a team-high 7 rebounds.

The women's team concludes their season 4-19 overall with a 3-14 NSIC record. The Golden Eagles made a strong run in their final five games, picking up three wins against Moorhead, Northern State and Minot. With four graduates, Crookston returns 10 players for next years' squad.