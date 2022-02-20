Pirates Avenge Last Year's Season-Ending Loss to Barnesville

The Crookston Pirates girls’ basketball team reached the 20-win mark with a set of victories over Norman County East and Barnesville this week.

On Saturday, the girls avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Barnesville with a hard-fought 60-45 win. Despite the lop-sided final score, the Trojans tested the Pirates up until the end.

In the first half alone, the score was tied three times with five lead changes.

With a three-pointer, Emma Osborn grabbed the lead for the Pirates, the first lead change. The Trojans regained their initial lead with a pair of free throws. Ally Perreault made a bucket in response for the third lead change of the half.

Osborn extended the lead to 7-4 with another three, but Barnesville tied it back up with a three of their own. The Trojans extended their lead to 12-7, but the Pirates answered back with a pair of free throws from Halle Winjum and three points from Hayden Winjum.

For the final lead change in the first half, Osborn sank another three followed by a bucket from Perreault.

In the final minutes of the half, Crookston widened their lead to 26-17, appearing to finally break away from Barnesville. The Trojans had other ideas, though, as they scored the last seven points in the half to make it a two-point game.

Out of the half, Crookston found a little separation with two free throws from Osborn and a three from Halle Winjum, but Barnesville fought back to tie it at 34 and 37. Abby Borowicz broke the stalemate with a three-pointer, and the Pirates never looked back. They went on a 13-0 run for a 50-37 lead.

After a couple of Trojans points, the Pirates went off again for a 10-5 run to end the game.

Osborn led the team with 22 points, 12 of them coming from deep. Halle Winjum followed with 15 points, 9 of them coming from three-pointers. Borowicz tallied 10 points with a team-leading 5 assists. Hayden Winjum led the team with 9 rebounds and 5 steals.

On Thursday, the Pirates used an 18-0 start to defeat Norman County East (NCE) 73-45.

Hayden Winjum and Perreault scored the first four points with feeds from Halle Winjum. Osborn followed with a three pointer, then Halle Winjum scored her own points with an old-fashioned three-point play. Perreault scored again, and Halle Winjum scored the final six points of the run to go up 18-0. The Titans scored their first points with 12:14 left in the game.

Crookston ran into some foul trouble following their run, as Libby Salentine, Hayden Winjum and Madison each had two fouls. Halle Winjum picked up her third foul in the first half, causing head coach Darin Zimmerman to sit her. The Titans took advantage, ending the half on a 15-5 run.

The Pirates snapped out of it in the second half, opening with a 15-5 run of their own. Hayden Winjum accounted for six of those points, followed by Perreault with 5. Borowicz and Halle Winjum had the final four points.

NCE went 2-4 from the free throw line before Crookston went off for a 19-2 run to start the running clock. Osborn had 13 of the 19 points. Halle and Hayden Winjum combined for the other six.

Crookston’s bench played the final minutes, as Isabelle Smith scored in her second straight game.

Osborn and Halle Winjum led the Pirates with 27 and 16 points, respectively. Osborn recorded 7 of Crookston’s 9 three-pointers. Halle Winjum and Smith had the other two. Halle Winjum also had a team-leading 9 assists and 8 steals. Perreault was the third Pirate in double figures with 11 points. Borowicz led the Pirates on the board with 9 rebounds.

The girls’ basketball team improves to 20-3 with the win. They play again on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. night against Stephen-Argyle Central. They will also be celebrating their nine seniors as part of Senior Night.