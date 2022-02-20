Men's Basketball Honors Sitzmann, Westphal and Xia in Final Games

Natalie Dillon
Crookston Times

The University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team concluded their season with a 8-19 record after two losses to St. Cloud and Duluth.

In their final game against the Bulldogs, the Golden Eagles honored their three seniors: Brian Sitzmann, Zach Westphal and Silas Xia. Sitzmann finished his career with 765 career points, placing sixth all-time in career points, 10th all-time in assists, and sixth all-time in career three-pointers. 

Crookston capitalized on their second-chance opportunities, scoring 13 points to Duluth's 5. The Golden Eagles also out-rebounded the Bulldogs 39-35, but they couldn't overcome Duluth's 11-0 start. The Bulldogs prevailed over the Golden Eagles 53-91.

Leonard Dixon and Uzo Dibiamaka led the Golden Eagles with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Powell was the next highest score with 9 points, while Westphal had a team-high 8 rebounds. 

In their away game on Thursday, Crookston fell to St. Cloud 71-76.

The Golden Eagles had a three-point lead after the first half, but the Huskies outscored Crookston 39-31 in the second half. 

Crookston had four players in double figures: Powell (16), Westphal (13), Dixon (12) and Marcus Thompson (12). Westphal and Thompson accounted for 25 of the bench's 27 points. Dibiamaka grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Crookston ends the season with 8-19 overall record and 5-16 NSIC mark. The Golden Eagles found their stride toward the end of the season, where they split three weekends in a row. With just three graduates, Crookston returns a solid core for next years' season.

Senior Zach Westphal with his parents, Molly and Jason, and head coach Dan Weisse.
Senior Brian Sitzmann with his parents, Peg and Roger, and head coach Dan Weisse.
Senior Silas Xia and head coach Dan Weisse.