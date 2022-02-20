Men's Basketball Honors Sitzmann, Westphal and Xia in Final Games

The University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team concluded their season with a 8-19 record after two losses to St. Cloud and Duluth.

In their final game against the Bulldogs, the Golden Eagles honored their three seniors: Brian Sitzmann, Zach Westphal and Silas Xia. Sitzmann finished his career with 765 career points, placing sixth all-time in career points, 10th all-time in assists, and sixth all-time in career three-pointers.

Crookston capitalized on their second-chance opportunities, scoring 13 points to Duluth's 5. The Golden Eagles also out-rebounded the Bulldogs 39-35, but they couldn't overcome Duluth's 11-0 start. The Bulldogs prevailed over the Golden Eagles 53-91.

Leonard Dixon and Uzo Dibiamaka led the Golden Eagles with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Powell was the next highest score with 9 points, while Westphal had a team-high 8 rebounds.

In their away game on Thursday, Crookston fell to St. Cloud 71-76.

The Golden Eagles had a three-point lead after the first half, but the Huskies outscored Crookston 39-31 in the second half.

Crookston had four players in double figures: Powell (16), Westphal (13), Dixon (12) and Marcus Thompson (12). Westphal and Thompson accounted for 25 of the bench's 27 points. Dibiamaka grabbed 8 rebounds to lead the Golden Eagles.

Crookston ends the season with 8-19 overall record and 5-16 NSIC mark. The Golden Eagles found their stride toward the end of the season, where they split three weekends in a row. With just three graduates, Crookston returns a solid core for next years' season.