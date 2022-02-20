Kallock and Rajala Combine for 17 Points Against Williston

The University of Minnesota men's hockey team swept Williston State College with 8-1 and 7-4 victories on Saturday February, 19 and Sunday, February 20.

To earn the sweep, the Golden Eagles scored eight unanswered goals in Sunday's contest.

After Williston scored the first goal to take a 1-0 lead, Crookston refocused and kicked it into gear. Nikolai Rajala tied the game up a minute later with an assist from Tristan Morneault.

In the second period, Tyler Zahradka scored one goal, while Casey Kallock scored two goals--one at even strength and one powerplay.

Both Rajala and Kallock picked up hat tricks in the third, with Logan Syrup scoring the fourth goal in the third period.

Along with his three goals, Rajala tallied three assists for a total of 6 points. Kallock also had an assist with his hat trick for 4 points. Jackson Fuller and Syrup each at 3 points. In goal, Jared Aamold allowed one goal on 25 shots for a .960 save percentage.

In the series opener, Kallock and Zahradka were the big stars.

Rajala opened the game with a goal in just 19 seconds. Kallock followed with another goal for a 2-0 lead.

The Buffalo erased Crookston's goals with two of their own in a matter of two minutes. Rajala gave the Golden Eagles the lead again with one more goal in the first.

The two teams scored another five goals in the second period. Kallock, Zahradka and Syrup tallied the goals for the Golden Eagles.

To secure the win, Zahradka scored a short-handed goal in the third.

Kallock tallied 5 points with 2 goals and 3 assists. Zahradka had 4 points with 2 goals and 2 assists. Morneault and Rajala each had 2 points. Braden Schmitz got the win, allowing 4 goals on 29 shots for a .862 save percentage.

With the sweep, the men's team improves to 14-8-2. They host UMary for the final series of the season on March 4 and 5.