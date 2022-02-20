Golden Eagles Ride Arm of Stuck for Two More Wins

The University of Minnesota Crookston softball team got two complete games from Evie Stuck, as the Golden Eagles went 2-1 in their second weekend in Minot.

To cap the weekend, the Golden Eagles held off Montana State University Billings for a 6-4 win.

Crookston scored its first two runs in the top of the second when Dana Zarn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. After two unproductive outs, Gabriella Blomdahl singled to left to score Jordan Peterson.

In the third inning, Shaelyn Grant and Peterson hit back-to-back doubles with runners on base to make it 5-0.

The Golden Eagles scored their final run in the fourth with a double from Alina Avalos that scored Leah Macias.

Montana scored four runs in the final four innings, including two homeruns, but was unable to mount the complete comeback.

The Golden Eagles compiled 11 hits, with leadoff Blomdahl going 3-for-4. Ariana Gambala, Avalos and Paterson each had two hits. Stuck earned the complete-game win with three earned runs on 10 hits.

In their second game on Saturday, the Golden Eagles fell to NSIC opponent Bemidji State 5-11.

Crookston scored their five runs in the fifth and sixth. Hannah Macias doubled to right to score Sydney Huwe, and Blomdahl singled in the next at-bat to score H. Macias. Blomdahl scored two more runs in the sixth, followed by a sac fly from Whitnee Curry.

Kamryn Frisk started and went five innings for the Golden Eagles. She allowed eight runs on nine hits. Nicole DeDen threw the last two innings in relief without issuing a walk.

In the weekend opener, Crookston defeated UMary 5-0.

The Golden Eagles scored all five runs in the top of the third. Curry tripled to right center, scoring L. Macias from second to get things started. Avalos, Zarn and Gambala all had RBI singles.

Curry led Crookston going 4-for-4 at the plate, with one RBI and one run scored. Stuck threw a shutout, scattering six Marauders hits.

The Golden Eagles are now 6-5 and will travel next weekend to Topeka, Kansas for four more games.